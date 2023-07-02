Home » French protest infects Lausanne: night of clashes between protesters and police in the Swiss city (video)
World

French protest infects Lausanne: night of clashes between protesters and police in the Swiss city (video)

by admin
French protest infects Lausanne: night of clashes between protesters and police in the Swiss city (video)

The French protest goes beyond the borders of the nation and infects the city of Lausanne. During the night some demonstrators met in the center, giving rise to clashes with the police who rushed in anti-riot gear. Stone throwing and clashes in the streets of the city center led to seven arrests. Six of the people arrested turned out to be minors.

The article French protest infects Lausanne: night of clashes between protesters and police in the Swiss city (video) comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

See also  Fatima, Afghanistan's only female tour guide: "The Taliban will kill girls like me"

You may also like

Chinese politician Qu Dongyu has been re-elected director...

Thousands Injured in Turkey During Eid al-Adha Animal...

Bandai shows Tank and Jump-Bot gameplay

Fall Out Boy actualizan “We Didn’t Start The...

Very bad Verstappen, Ferrari returns to the podium...

World Council of Churches fails Palestinians – breaking...

A demonstration for the battles of Armored Core...

Thailand: left for dead, wakes up during transport...

French Riots Spread to Switzerland: 7 People Arrested...

Rick Froberg, leader of Hot Snakes, Obits and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy