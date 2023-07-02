French protest infects Lausanne: night of clashes between protesters and police in the Swiss city (video)

The French protest goes beyond the borders of the nation and infects the city of Lausanne. During the night some demonstrators met in the center, giving rise to clashes with the police who rushed in anti-riot gear. Stone throwing and clashes in the streets of the city center led to seven arrests. Six of the people arrested turned out to be minors.

