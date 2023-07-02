DRF Luftrettung celebrates its anniversary year / open day at Christoph Regensburg

DRF air rescue

Filderstadt

DRF Luftrettung celebrates 50th anniversary of deployment Regensburg station presents the anniversary helicopter and the interactive exhibition “World of Air Rescuers” at the open day. Young rescuers learn in “Children learn to help” courses

In the morning the weather couldn’t really decide, but at the start of the open day at the Regensburg air rescue station the sky was appropriately Bavarian, white and blue. Immediately after the opening, numerous big and small air rescue fans queued up for the anniversary helicopter, the interactive exhibition “World of Air Rescuers” and the helicopter bouncy castle.

Wolfgang Karlstetter, Head of Air Rescue at DRF Luftrettung, welcomed invited guests to a small reception in the hangar and emphasized the central concern of the non-profit organization, from the first mission in 1973 to the present day: “We are deliberately celebrating the anniversary of our mission, because the people, our patients , but also our employees and supporters. We are grateful and proud that we have been able to help so many people in five decades.” In her speech, Tanja Schweiger, District Administrator of the district of Regensburg, congratulated the air rescuers on their anniversary and emphasized the good cooperation of all those involved in emergency rescue in the region. Prof. Dr. Bernhard Graf, director of the clinic for anaesthesiology, which provides the emergency doctors for Christoph Regensburg, also congratulated and underlined the many years of successful cooperation between the ward and the clinic.

A special moment then followed at the anniversary helicopter in front of the hangar: Michael Weißmann, Director of the Diocesan Caritas Association, blessed the anniversary helicopter and three Christophorus medals in a prayer service. In the intercessions he asked for God’s protection and constant company for the helicopter crews and all those working in the rescue service.

Anniversary helicopter, bouncy castle and “World of Air Rescuers”

Patient waiting was the order of the day at the exhibited highlights: crew members allowed interested visitors to take a look inside the anniversary helicopter, a state-of-the-art H145 with a five-blade rotor in a special paint finish, and explained the medical and aeronautical equipment of the helicopter. A helicopter bouncy castle was available for the younger guests, and they could also practice how to behave in an emergency in “Children learn to help” courses. Adults were also able to refresh their first aid knowledge and practice the correct hand movements of a cardiac massage at a station of the university hospital.

The “World of Air Rescuers” invited visitors to take a look behind the scenes of air rescue and to become active themselves. Varied exhibits to look at, touch and experience gave a first-hand insight into the different areas of DRF Luftrettung. Whether winch training with virtual reality glasses, a detailed miniature world or equipment from everyday flight – the mobile exhibition on 57 square meters offered something for everyone. The volunteer fire brigade Bad Abbach and the mountain rescue service provided food and logistical support – the Regensburg air rescue team say “thank you very much”!

Interested parties can find more detailed information on the history and the most important milestones of the DRF Luftrettung, on all events related to the anniversary of the operation and the congratulations of our partners and companions under the link www.drf-luftrettung.de/8/de/50-years-drf-luftrettung .

Die Station Regensburg

The station was founded on September 1, 1994, and since 2021 a state-of-the-art H145 helicopter with a five-blade rotor has been taking off as “Christoph Regensburg”. Pilots have been using night vision goggles on their night flights since 2011. “Christoph Regensburg” is operational around the clock and manned by a pilot (two at night), an emergency doctor and an emergency paramedic. The Regensburg air rescue service regularly carries out highly demanding special medical transports, for example with the incubator (“incubator”) for critically ill newborns or with the mobile heart-lung machine. More information about the station: https://www.drf-luftrettung.de/8/de/node/540

Stefanie Kap

Tel. +49 711 70072205

[email protected]

Original content from: DRF Luftrettung, transmitted by news aktuell

