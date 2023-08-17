Home » Frenk Kaminski in Partizan | Sport
Frenk Kaminski is the new basketball player of Partizan!

Source: Profimedia

American basketball player of Serbian origin Frank Kaminski the new reinforcement of KK Partizan. The former center of Charlotte, Phoenix, Atlanta and Houston leaves the strongest league in the world for the first time and arrives among the black and whites, the club from Humska confirmed.

Kaminski is 30 years old, 213 centimeters tall and was the ninth pick in the 2015 NBA draft. He arrived in the strongest league in the world as the best college player in 2015 and it was speculated whether he would play for the Serbian national team, due to his roots from our country, but that did not happen.

Kaminski has already visited Belgrade, when he visited the “NBA Without Borders” camp, and now he will come permanently – to stay in the capital of Serbia. Before him, Partizan also brought in an NBA reinforcement, PJ Dowzer, a former Denver Nuggets player who covers several “outside” positions, and the Polish Mateusz Ponitka, a recent winger of Panathinaikos, also arrived. Also, the combo-back of Bayern and the Serbian national team, Ognjen Jaramaz, returned to Humska.

After winning the title last year, club president Ostoja Mijailović announced an attack on the Final Four as the goal of the black and whites in the new season, and they will definitely be able to fight for that success again.

Source: MONDO/V.Sukdolak

