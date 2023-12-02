From dream to reality of dubbing: Alice Doyle

The meeting with Alice Doyle, a good and young voice actress, was truly a pleasant interview which soon turned into a chat between curiosities, anecdotes and rumors made on the spot which projected me among the characters of Anime and TV series .

An artist full of surprises, as she is an actress of independent cinema from Turin, practices theater and starred in the opera Twist, has been making cosplay since 2012, giving life to costumes all by herself; since 2020 she has a Twitch channel under the pseudonym Elaya in which she talks about video games, shows how to make costumes and other pop culture notions.

Among all these commitments, Alice also managed to find the time to meet us at Mondo Japan and let us be overwhelmed by her energy and enthusiasm.

How did your career as a voice actress begin?

It began after various acting courses, a passion I already had as a child as I dreamed of giving voice to the characters I loved.

The first character you voiced

She was the friend of a secondary character from the medical series “Mary Kills People”. She starts with the small parts and the buzzes

What are the difficulties encountered in dubbing.

It is important to be able to find naturalness to be in tune with the character we are giving voice to

An important element lies in reading and understanding the script in a short time and following the director’s instructions, characteristics that are formed with experience, including sensitivity towards what one is preparing to dub, giving a interpretation as faithful as possible to the original meaning in a limited time context. So it can be summarized as: See/read, understand and do.

In all of this, the sound you make with your voice must have a feeling. There’s much more than meets the eye

Is there a character in your dubbing that you loved most?

My experience in dubbing is still in its infancy, I have been in this world for 5 years and I have had “small” parts but I am grateful to Freidys (Alicia Agnenson) from the “Vikings” series to whom I lent my voice for 3 years.

There are others that I remember with pleasure like Isabelle Trick from “Inazuma Eleven” and now I can also say Matsuri (Naruto Shippuden) and Ermir (Pokemon) in the last special episode “The Far Blue Sky”.

Let’s say we can go back, which characters would you have had the pleasure of dubbing?

Without a doubt, as I love Disney cinema, I tell you Elsa from Frozen and Rapunzel, I love them.

If you had to describe your voice with adjectives?

Malleable, as I go from very low to high tones, thus being able to play with the age of the characters. The other adjective is polyglot since I speak multiple languages ​​and this allows me to also carry out documentary and information services ordered by companies.

It’s your time. What do you feel like saying to the readers of Mondo Japan…

Thank you all! May you always believe in your dreams even when it seems impossible…

Share this: Facebook

X

