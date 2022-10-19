“Friends! Persians! Patriots! Listen to me!”: Adapting Shakespeare’s verses, Antony’s oration at Caesar’s funeral, Kermit RooseveltCIA spy in Tehran, celebrated in 1953 the victory of the coup that put Mohammed Reza Shah back on the Throne of the Peacock, in Iran, overthrowing the charismatic premier Mohammed Mossadeq, democratically elected. Granddaughter of the president Theodore RooseveltKermit Roosevelt was called “Kim”, after Kipling’s hero, an aristocratic secret agent.