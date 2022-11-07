A Russian propaganda Telegram channel today published photographs of American artillery shells that arrived at Ukrainian troops after a series of passages that, in the 1960s, also touched Italy. According to what he writes that he publishes some photographs, the bullets, the M-107, were found in the Polish self-propelled guns Krab supplied from Warsaw to Kiev. Almost 60 years ago, the Telegram channel points out, these bullets were discarded by the US military and sent to Italy.

In turn, the Italian armed forces later disposed of them to send them to Poland. And now the Poles have handed them over to the Ukrainians. “Such is the natural cycle of NATO weapons,” comments the channel sarcastically.

Those in the photos are 155mm M107 bullets, produced in the United States: each has six and a half kilos of explosives, which at the time of the explosion create almost two thousand shrapnel. As the inscription states, they were donated to Italy during the Cold War on the basis of “mutual defense” agreements. The Draghi government took them from the warehouses and gave them to the Ukrainian army. In fact, artillery ammunition never expires: just insert them into the cannon together with new launch charges to be effective and lethal, even hitting thirty kilometers away.

In this case they are used by a self-propelled armored Krab, recently built in Poland and sold in Kiev thanks to American funding: the 155 mm guns are designed to use standard rounds from all of NATO. The Alliance has created in the German base of Ramstein-Miesenbach a power station that coordinates aid to Ukraine: the task is to bring together different countries to guarantee the delivery of complete equipment. In this case, Italy donated the bullets, Poland the cannon while the gunners were trained in Germany.