New installment of Prince Harry’s war against the media. Surprisingly, Prince Harry arrived in London for the hearing in the High Court which must decide on the case against the editor of the Daily Mail, Associated Newspaper, called into question for allegations of telephone tapping and information collected illegally from some of its reporters.

To sue the British publisher, together with Prince Harry, a series of stars and celebrities, from the singer Elton John to the actress Elizabeth Hurley. Jacket and tie and dark coat, surrounded by bodyguards, the prince was surrounded by photographers as always.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s war on the tabloids has been going on for some time now. In February 2021, the Duchess of Sussex had won a lawsuit against the «Mail on Sunday» for having invaded her privacy by publishing her letter to her father during the period of tension between the two which then led to a definitive break at the time of the wedding with Prince Harry.

In recent months, however, the book “Spare”, which had become a blockbuster, written by the prince himself, had caused a sensation.