From Russia blood diamonds: London bans them, EU and G7 think about it

From Hiroshima only a commitment to focus on the embargo: for now we are limited to working on traceability. Banning gems exported from Moscow presents a series of practical and political problems
by Sissi Bellomo
«Russian diamonds are not forever». The president of the European Council, Jean Michel, has fished out a famous advertising slogan to confirm that the EU and the entire G7 are firmly intent on banning gems from Russia. However, the embargo is currently postponed, also due to the serious difficulties of application that it could entail.
In Hiroshima, where the summit of the seven world powers is underway, only Great Britain has thrown its heart over the obstacle: London…