From the Colli di San Fermo on foot to Udine: it’s a celebration for the Alpine troops – The gallery

The streets of the center of Udine are becoming more and more populated on Saturday 13 May: the 94th Alpini gathering is getting to the heart of it. Looking forward to tomorrow’s show, there are many black feathers and sympathizers who have reached the Friulian town, flooding it with songs and joy .

The day’s program includes Mass in the cathedral of Santa Maria Annunziata at 5.30 pm and the meeting of the mayor of Udine and the national president of the Alpini with the authorities and section presidents at 6.30 pm. More than 4,000 people from Bergamo will parade, more than 5,000 will be present at the event with family, friends and sympathizers. Some arrived on foot from the Colli di San Fermo.