Attempted rape in Milan, the attacker of the doctor is a 29-year-old American tourist

Tochi CO would arrive in Italy, in Rome, in early May from The Angels for a trip together with amici and to take part in the wedding of relatives in the capital. Once in Milan, however, the company lost track of the 29-year-old and turned to the US consulate to contact his parents at home who reported him missing two days before his arrest. Of what happened on Wednesday, Tochi has confused memories: before the judge, in English, he claimed to have entered the building “because I thought it was the train station”. “I had to take the train to Venice. I have a return ticket from Venice to New York (…) where I then have a connection to Los Angeles». «I don’t remember attacking anyone – he defended himself – I remember instead that I was attacked (…). I acted in defense.”

He has carried out «acts suitable and intended in an unequivocal way to carry out sexual acts», writes the investigating judge Daniela Cardamone validating his arrestother than attempted sexual assault, also for robbery and injuries, as requested by prosecutor Paolo Filippini. In the order, the judge reports the woman’s statements that she was brutally beaten kicks and punches by the American who, after following it along via Washingtonmanaged to enter after her in the door of the apartment building and then in the elevator.

Arrived at the floor, he opened the door to the apartment that the woman had not locked and reached her by beating her and, after making her fall to the ground, climbed on managing «to open i buttons» of his shirt but not being able to go further due to the reaction of the victim who has it hit in the lower abdomen with a punch and a kick, leaving him breathless on the ground, until 94-year-old Bruno, the Neighbor of the house, which held him at gunpoint with the stun gun until the police arrive. See also Naples-Eintracht, Piantedosi: "Violence requires reflection on countermeasures" - General news - ANSA Agency

“The suspect – writes the judge – demonstrated an ability to act with rapid and incisive conduct, elements that denote a certain habituality in the commission of crimes of this nature and make it possible to exclude, at present, the occasional nature of the conduct” which is even more grave because held «in full day». Against him, he concludes, “a serious and unambiguous circumstantial picture emerges as regards the disputed crimes”.

