Before resignation, the monthly salary is less than 10,000, and he will go to study. The industry talks about Meng Yutong’s 4 million signing price: the valuation is too high-fast technology-technology changes the future

Before resignation, the monthly salary is less than 10,000, and he will go to the reading industry to discuss Meng Yutong’s 4 million signing price: the valuation is too high

Fast Technology News on May 13. Recently, the resignation of former secretary Dong Mingzhu Meng Yutong caused heated discussions. In this regard, Dangdang founder Li Guoqing said that during Meng Yutong’s tenure, there must be an MCN agency to come to her to sign a contract. Meng Yutong’s current IP contract fee is guaranteed to be 4 million, and it may change to 20 million in the future. This is the choice of young people. There is nothing wrong with it.

However, from the perspective of the industry,Leaving the aura of “Dong Mingzhu’s successor”, Meng Yutong’s IP has depreciated. If no suitable commercialization path can be found, 4 million yuan is an overestimation of his personal IP.

Some people in the industry believe that Meng Yutong’s education, appearance, and secretary Dong Mingzhu’s aura have all brought Meng Yutong popularity across the Internet. After a short period of packaging, no matter whether he enters the entertainment industry or broadcasts live broadcasts, he can indeed bring in a certain amount of income. However, since 2020, under the rectification and standardization of the live streaming industry, national consumption has become more cautious, and the platform economy has shrunk. Whether it is MCN or the e-commerce platform, the strategy is more prudent, and they will not pay a premium to sign Meng Yutong, an anchor who has not been verified by the market for his ability to bring goods.

It is understood that Meng Yutong’s work after joining Gree Electric Appliances is roughly divided into five parts: administration, government reception, media activities, connection between e-commerce and marketing departments, and business trips.

On the one hand, she needs to closely follow Dong Mingzhu’s daily itinerary and external reception, down to making reservations for meeting rooms, writing minutes, and communicating interview outlines; on the other hand, she is responsible for marketing planning, such as brainstorming meetings, live broadcasts, and video shooting.

“Actually, my salary is the same as that of Gree’s fresh graduates, basically in the range of 5,000 to 10,000 yuan.”Previously, it was rumored that Dong Mingzhu offered him a million-dollar annual salary, but only 120,000 yuan was the base salary, and the rest was the benefit salary after the performance and sales reached the standard. She also denied the claim of a million annual salary in the video.

On May 11, Meng Yutong posted a video on social platforms, saying that he has successfully graduated from Gree, which is only a choice at a certain stage of life.

As for the phrase on my Weibo, “Depending on others is worse than relying on yourself”, I just saw a post about intimacy and posted it out of feeling, thinking that girls must be self-reliant and self-reliant, and I didn’t mean to talk about the company at all. Without Gree’s platform, without Dong Mingzhu, I am nothing.

Meng Yutong revealed that he plans to continue his studies in the next stage and has already applied for graduate studies.