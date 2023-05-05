Home » Front on the A14 in the section with work in progress, a 27-year-old from San Benedetto dies
Front on the A14 in the section with work in progress, a 27-year-old from San Benedetto dies

by admin
Front on the A14 in the section with work in progress, a 27-year-old from San Benedetto dies

SAN BENEDETTO – Tragic head-on on the motorway, in a stretch affected by the works between San Benedetto and Grottammare, in the direction of Ancona. A 27-year-old girl GS…

SAN BENEDETTO – Tragic head-on on the motorway, in a stretch affected by the works between San Benedetto and Grottammare, in the direction of Ancona. A 27-year-old GS girl residing in San Benedetto died in the collision between her car and a truck at km 305 + 500.

Accident on the A14, the stretch between San Benedetto and Grottammare reopened

Traffic returned to normal after 9pm: no slowdowns or queues were reported.

Terrible collision on the A14 between a bus and a truck: there is a 25-year-old dead. Highway closed in both directions and then reopened after 2 hours

Fatal accident in A14, the dynamics of the front where a woman lost her life

The accident occurred at 7pm at a construction site. From the first reconstructions, it would seem that the motorist, in traveling at high speed in the lane deviating from the opposite carriageway – temporarily activated in order to dispose of queues – invaded the lane dedicated to travel in the opposite direction, colliding head-on with a heavy vehicle. A woman driving the car died in the collision, the truck driver was transported to the San Benedetto hospital in yellow code: he is not seriously injured but is in a state of shock. Autostrade per l’Italia personnel, the fire brigade, the traffic police and all emergency vehicles are on site.

See also  Electromobility: "Zero repairable" - the underestimated battery problem with Tesla's Model Y

Read the full article
on Corriere Adriatico

