Front on the A14 in the section with work in progress, a 27-year-old from San Benedetto dies

SAN BENEDETTO – Tragic head-on on the motorway, in a stretch affected by the works between San Benedetto and Grottammare, in the direction of Ancona. A 27-year-old GS girl residing in San Benedetto died in the collision between her car and a truck at km 305 + 500.

Traffic returned to normal after 9pm: no slowdowns or queues were reported.

The accident occurred at 7pm at a construction site. From the first reconstructions, it would seem that the motorist, in traveling at high speed in the lane deviating from the opposite carriageway – temporarily activated in order to dispose of queues – invaded the lane dedicated to travel in the opposite direction, colliding head-on with a heavy vehicle. A woman driving the car died in the collision, the truck driver was transported to the San Benedetto hospital in yellow code: he is not seriously injured but is in a state of shock. Autostrade per l’Italia personnel, the fire brigade, the traffic police and all emergency vehicles are on site.

