AMD presents new notebook CPUs with a declaration of war against Apple and Intel

AMD has released specific information about the Ryzen 7040U series. Accordingly, the new notebook CPUs should offer a level of performance that doesn’t need to hide from the competition.

AMD presented a total of four models. At the lower end of the performance scale is the Ryzen 3 7440U with four cores and an integrated Radeon 740M graphics unit. At the top is the Ryzen 7 7840U with eight cores and Radeon 780M. In between, there are two more models, the Ryzen 5 7540U and Ryzen 5 7640U, each with six cores that differ in terms of clock rates and graphics units.

Kerne / Threads Rate Cache iGPU Ryzen 7 7840U 8 / 16 3,3 / 5,1 GHz 24 MB Radeon 780M Ryzen 5 7640U 6 / 12 3,5 / 4,9 GHz 22 MB Radeon 760M Ryzen 5 7540U 6 / 12 3,2 / 4,9 GHz 22 MB Radeon 740M Ryzen 3 7440U 4 / 8 3,0 / 4,7 GHz 12 MB Radeon 740M

All chips rely on a combination of Zen 4 and RDNA 3 architecture, with a TDP of between 15 and 30 watts. The decision as to how much power the Ryzen 7040U CPUs can ultimately allow themselves lies with the manufacturers. If in doubt, you should take a look at the technical details of the respective notebooks.

In order to demonstrate the performance of the new CPUs, AMD used the Intel Core i7-1360P on the one hand and Apple’s M2 chip on the other. Both had to compete with the Ryzen 7 7840U. In a direct comparison, the Ryzen CPU is said to be ahead not only in the application area, but also in the gaming area. The performance of the integrated graphics unit is more than sufficient for Full HD gaming. For really meaningful results, we should first wait for the first independent tests. It is not yet clear when and at what prices the first notebooks with Ryzen 7040U will be launched.

You can find a large selection of notebooks at ALTERNATE!