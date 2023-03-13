And 16 year old young man struggle between life and death after being involved in a serious accident in Biassono, in the province of Monza. The young man, who is hospitalized at the Niguarda hospital in Milan, was traveling on a motorbike which ended up against a car on the afternoon of Sunday 12 March 2023.





Accident in Biassono, very serious 16 year old

The young man, according to what was reconstructed by the local media, was riding his 250cc motorcycle when collided head-on into a Volkswagen Polo. The accident took place shortly after 4.30 pm on Sunday 12 March in via Friuli, in the industrial area of ​​the Brianza municipality on the outskirts of Monza.

The minor suffered serious injuries and trauma which led the rescuers, who intervened on the spot, to transport him urgently to the Niguarda in Milan where he now struggles between life and death.





Another motorbike against the car

The car was driven by a 24-year-old from Seregno who, shortly after the first head-on, saw a second motorbike arrive on his car, driven by a 18 year old, friend of 16 year old. Fortunately the second accident didn’t have serious consequences, with the young man being transported to the hospital in Desio code green and the motorist who was instead unharmed.

The carabinieri of the Monza company arrived in via Friuli and carried out the findings and started the investigations to reconstruct exactly the exact dynamics of the crash and ascertain the causes. According to what has now emerged the two motorcycles appear to be traveling at high speed.

Third accident in Biassono in a few hours

In the hours preceding and following the serious accident in via Friuli, two other accidents were recorded in Biassono. The first Saturday 11 March 2023 in via dei Gelsi with two cars involved. It seems that one of the two cars coming out of a stop sign crashed into another vehicle that was arriving along via della Misericordia, the provincial road that connects Vedano to Biassono, in the direction of Lissone.





At 19.30 on Sunday 12 MarchInstead a car and a motorbike collided in via della Misericordia. Here the volunteers of the Croce Bianca di Biassono rescued the motorcyclist, a thirty-year-old boy, transported in yellow code to the San Carlo hospital in Milan.



