by blogsicilia.it – ​​2 minutes ago

Frosinone and Genoa ever closer to Serie A, Bari held back by Como, stop Sudtirol. The 33rd day of the Serie B championship also sees several draws that postpone some important indications with Venice coming out of the…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Frosinone unscathed in Cagliari, Genoa wins and approaches Serie A appeared 2 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».