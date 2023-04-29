Home » fuel depot on fire – TV Courier
fuel depot on fire – TV Courier

The raid on the port of Sevastopol. Moscow: “Kiev’s fault”

(LaPresse) A huge fire has broken out in a fuel depot in the port of Sevastopol, in the Crimea, due to a drone attack. Moscow accuses Kiev of the raid. A video was posted by Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-appointed governor of Sevastopol, on his Telegram channel. Razvozhayev said the blaze was given a rating of four, the highest possible grade, meaning the flames are extremely difficult to contain. The official added that there were no fatalities and that the incident will not hamper fuel supplies to Sevastopol. (LaPresse)

