What does the full Moon in Virgo on March 7th bring to all zodiac signs?

On Tuesday, March 7, two important events will take place in horoscope – Full Moon in Virgo and the simultaneous transit of Saturn into the sign of Pisces. It is interesting that Virgo and Pisces are considered oppositional signs in astrology, so on the one hand, the full moon will bring some confidence in the future, but the agreements themselves can occasionally be unclear.

Here’s how these two aspects will affect all zodiac signs…

Above

The Full Moon appears in the field of work. It is possible that you will either change your job or an important change will happen in your team – a new boss or the team you work with will disband. If you asked for a salary increase or financial support for the work of your team, you will get an answer just in time – on March 7. Also, you should visit a doctor, you will get an answer related to the symptoms that you could not explain.

Bik

The full moon occurs in the field of family, events are related to children and spouse. There is a risk of divorce, some important changes related to offspring, the birth of a baby or the news of pregnancy… No matter how drastic these events seem to you, they will actually bring you peace, relief and the feeling that control is in your hands. The Full Moon has a trine to your Sun in your natal chart, which means joy. A meeting with a loved one, a romantic dinner is possible…

Gemini

The full moon appears in your home field and will influence some decisions related to buying, selling or renovating an apartment, house… This will stimulate many personal questions for you, you will revise some of your previous decisions and plans. Expect an important event in the family, with parents or relatives, the sudden appearance of a family member or a decision to move.

Rak

The Full Moon occurs in the field of travel, relatives and communication. It is possible to go on a trip or someone close to you will come to visit you. Also, if you were looking for some kind of certificate, passport or driver’s license in September – you will most likely get them now. In addition, it is possible that you will enroll in some training course, and working with other people and their experiences will help you a lot.

Lav

The Full Moon occurs in your financial sector. It is possible that you will receive a large amount of money, a gift… If you asked for a salary increase, you will receive an answer by March 7. For Leos who are going through a personal crisis, the full moon will tell them what they need to change about themselves. Also, it is possible that they will need to change their diet, go on a diet.

A virgin

The Full Moon is in your sign, you are in the center of attention. This aspect can initiate events that will change your view of the world. Expect a positive influence, everything you believe in and think is right you will attract into your life. There is a high probability that you will make important decisions regarding your body, appearance, profession, health and plans for the future.

Vacancy

The Full Moon is in your field of secrets. Doubts and fears that torment you and do not allow you to progress could become a thing of the past. The moon in trine to Uranus can bring sudden discoveries and instigate some crises. Changes are on the horizon, and they will drastically affect the future. Get ready.

Scorpio

The Full Moon occurs in your friend sector, you will probably become part of a team or end a working relationship with a person who is close to you in some way. It is also possible that you will attend a celebration that will indirectly affect the improvement of your health. There is a high probability that you will make the decision to go to the gym, see a nutritionist and the like.

Sagittarius

The Full Moon appears in your career field, on the line of profession and residence: on this date, it is possible that you will give up your previous occupation or perform a detailed analysis of your life and make important decisions. This does not have to refer only to the job (change of position, career advancement), but also to the place of residence, relocation, etc. Interestingly, from October 2023, the Black Moon will pass through your career sector, so be careful when signing official documents.

Capricorn

The full moon appears in your field of interpersonal relations, and patronage in the business sense. This is very good, because you will feel very safe. This Tuesday is a good time to start some plans that have “existed only in your head” for a long time. You will get approval for this project and maybe a promotion. If you are in a legal process, the lawsuit could end in your favor.

Aquarius

The Full Moon appears in your field of family capital – it is possible that you will decide on a loan, a serious investment, which is related to the purchase of an apartment or land. The ruler of your sign until 2025 is in the sign of Taurus, which is responsible for the home and foundation in life. So, all the ideas about improving the place of residence are really about the fact that in a few years you will tackle work – maybe even at home.

Fish

The Full Moon is in opposition to your sign, creating a kind of conflict – some obligations to others will be imposed on you. This is because on the same day, March 7, Saturn enters your sign, so the full Moon will affect your relationship with your husband, partner, colleagues… It is possible that you will receive a marriage proposal or your partner will get rid of the stubbornness that is holding you back. connection. It is also possible that you will sign a contract for a job that will be profitable.

