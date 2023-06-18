Fumio Kishida returns to Waseda University to give a speech

According to a report by Japan’s Jiji News Agency on the 18th, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivered a speech to students at his alma mater Waseda University that day, and was asked about Sino-Japanese relations during the speech event. According to Jiji News Agency, Kishida believes that non-governmental exchanges are very important for improving Sino-Japanese relations. He said, “Diplomacy is not limited to governments, and we look forward to active exchanges among the younger generation to expand the possibilities between Japan and China.” In addition, regarding when he will visit China, Kishida said, “We will promote the establishment of a stable and constructive relationship, and we will think about it during the advancement process.” According to Kyodo News, regarding the visit to China, Kishida also said that “close communication at various levels is very important.”

Fumio Kishida returned to Waseda University to give a speech and was asked about Sino-Japanese relations about the possibility of visiting China