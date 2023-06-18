Attention mobile players! BACKBONE “One” wireless mobile game controller PlayStation co-branded, instantly upgrade your mobile phone to a handheld game console

BACKBONE “One” wireless mobile game controller developed by the exclusive patent of former Google game engineer Maneet Khaira from a new American factory, is suitable for Android phones with Android 8.0 and above models, and you can enjoy a 3-month free trial of Discord Nitro when you buy it. It is expected to be available at MOMO, PCHOME, Bahamut, Shopee, Prey, Game Leisure Hall, Underground Street Software World, Video Game Kingdom, Molico, Puleier, One Generation, Dinosaur Video Game, Game Master, Game by the end of June 2023 Dome, Dezhou Video Game and other video game stores are on sale, with a suggested price of NT$3,590!

The new Android version BACKBONE “One” wireless mobile game controller PS joint model, weighs only 138g, the handle body adopts a simple and retractable design, and the thickness of the side is only 32.6mm when it is unfolded, which is convenient for commuting. Easy to carry and store!

The lower edge of both ends of the controller handle is equipped with 3.5mm headphone jack and USB-C port respectively. There is no complicated setting procedure, and it only consumes the minimum power of the mobile phone. It can also be used with the USB-C cable to charge the mobile phone. Just snap the phone in landscape, and you can instantly turn your Android phone into a PS5 game console in the palm of your hand.

In terms of appearance design, it is inspired by the logo elements of the PS5 “DualSense” wireless controller. Not only the game control keys and thumb stick adopt the classic black and white shape of PS5 “DualSense”, but also the PlayStation brand logo is printed on the rear of the fuselage. In addition to the full “DualSense” of the hardware, the exclusive Backbone App is also optimized for PlayStation, allowing players to use “PS Remote Play” to stream and play PS5 games; the main menu also includes PlayStation®-exclusive news-related content , to receive game news at any time.

The controller is equipped with BACKBONE’s exclusive Backbone App application launch button, which perfectly aggregates all game content that supports the controller, including “Call of Duty: Mobile”, “Diablo Immortal”, etc. Popular mobile phone native games and cloud game services such as “Steam Link” and “Nvidia GeForce NOW” also have a shortcut video button, which can record the game process with a single press, and can add bookmarks and mark paragraphs by long pressing during recording; the unrecorded duration Press to capture 1080p/60fps high-quality images on the screen.

In addition, BACKBONE can also capture and edit highlights at will, which is convenient for players to share to Twitch or YouTube. Through the friend list in the BACKBONE menu, you can also receive instant notifications when friends are online. It can be transformed into a new game social platform!

It is strictly forbidden to read and dislike! Welcome to Qiuqiu’s pretty mommy to play 3C:

訂閱 YouTube：https://www.youtube.com/c/prettyma3c

Fan group website: https://www.facebook.com/prettyma3c