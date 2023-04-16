G7, commitment to stop plastic pollution by 2040. But there is no date for the end of fossil fuels

G7 energy and environment ministers have promised to halt plastic pollution by 2040 and work to accelerate the shift to cleaner, more renewable energy, but have not set a firm timetable for phasing out power plants. coal-fired electricity. On the other hand, the document published at the end of the talks reiterates the urgent need to reduce carbon emissions and to create a “mainly decarbonised energy system” by 2035.

The condition that it is “mainly” clean energy leaves room for the continued use of fossil fuels. But ministers agreed to prioritize actions towards phasing out ‘non-abated’ coal-fired electricity – ie produced by plants that do not employ mechanisms to capture emissions and prevent them from escaping into the atmosphere.

G-7 officials released the statement after two days of talks in the northern Japanese city of Sapporo. The 36-page document was prepared ahead of the G7 summit to be held in Hiroshima in May. “Recognizing the current global energy crisis and economic turmoil, we reaffirm our commitment to accelerate the clean energy transition to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 at the latest,” the statement read.

Leaders recognized the importance of finding efficient, affordable and diversified energy sources, which, the statement reads, “underscores our commitment to implement immediate, short- and medium-term actions in this critical decade”.

Call to action comes as China and other developing countries ramp up calls for more aid to phase out fossil fuels and stabilize energy supply prices following Russia’s war-related disruptions against Ukraine.

The issue of establishing a timetable for phasing out coal-fired power plants is a long-standing stalemate. Japan relies on coal for nearly a third of its energy generation and is also promoting the use of so-called clean coal – which uses a technology to capture carbon emissions – to produce clean hydrogen.

The Japanese country has managed to obtain the approval of the other G7 countries for its national strategy, which emphasizes the role of so-called clean coal, hydrogen and nuclear energy to help ensure its energy security.

‘Italy strongly appreciates the excellent work carried out by the Japanese Presidency, which with dedication and perseverance has facilitated the definition of the final document, in particular the attention paid to environmental issues and the protection of biodiversity”. “Environment and energy security, Gilberto Pichetto at the end of the work. “An important goal is the goal of reducing further plastic pollution to zero by 2040”, continued Pichetto, who formally assumed the presidency of the G7 which will under Italian leadership since 2024.