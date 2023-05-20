G7 in Hiroshima, today Meloni meets Scholz. Waiting for Zelensky

Day of meetings and discussions at the G7 in Hiroshima: in the morning Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the proceedings. At the center of the talks, also in view of the forthcoming visit to Italy of the head of the German government, the growth of synergies between the industrial systems of Italy and Germany, the largest in Europe.

Previously, the premier had also met with British Prime Minister Sunak. The face-to-face a few weeks – Italian sources report – from the «profitable visit to London at the end of April where the two Heads of Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding on bilateral cooperation». The two Heads of Government discussed the main issues on the international agenda, starting with full alignment, including within NATO and the G7, and a common commitment to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

Meloni and Sunak then highlighted «the growing interdependence between geographical macro-areas and the importance of cohesion between the G7, allies and democracies, to protect the rules-based international order, indispensable for economic security, also for the countries of the Global South ». The focus is all on a possible summit between the premier and French president Macron.

Meanwhile, Volodymir Zelensky is expected to arrive in Hiroshima: the Ukrainian president will arrive on Saturday evening to participate in the G7 aboard a French government plane. The leader of Kiev will come from Saudi Arabia where he is going to participate in the Arab League summit. Zelensky’s arrival was kept secret until the last minute and has not yet been officially confirmed. On Thursday evening, Japanese premier Fumio Kishida had ruled out Zelensky’s participation in person at the G7, saying he would connect via videoconference. The White House, on the other hand, was more vague, saying that Zelensky had always been involved in the recent meetings of the Greats and that even on this occasion he would have had space. But the Biden Administration official had avoided confirming or denying his presence in Hiroshima.

Zelensky, back from a tour de force in European capitals, including Rome, will have the opportunity to reiterate his request for more weapons to the allies and will ask for F16 fighters to be sent. After saying a peremptory no to sending war jets, Washington has opened up the possibility that allied countries will supply aircraft to Ukraine. In fact, American approval is needed to deliver weapons built with US components. This veto would be dropped, a Biden administration source told the New York Times.

In Friday afternoon’s session on Ukraine, leaders reaffirmed their full commitment to supporting Kiev on the military front. The final document highlights that peace cannot be achieved without the complete withdrawal of Russian soldiers.