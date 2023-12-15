Gaza, Israel kills three hostages during clashes: “A tragic mistake”. Protests in Tel Aviv

The army of Israel killed “for a tragic mistake” three hostages during the fighting a Shujaia, in the Gaza Strip. Hostages, the spokesperson explained Daniel Hagari in a difficult meeting with the press, which they probably were Set Yourself Free or they had remained unattended. Suspicion about the true identity of the killed arose almost immediately: the bodies were taken to Israel and identified there. The names of two of the victims are Yotham Haim (kidnapped in Kfar Aza on 7 October) e Sami Advice (kidnapped the same day in Nir Am), while for the third killed the family prevented the publication of the name. The army “fully assumes the responsibility“, continued Hagari, adding that the tragedy occurred “during harsh clashes” in which soldiers fought against “many terrorists”, including some “suicides who seemed unarmed“.

“The news of the death of three hostages caused protests and discontent in Israel,” he writes Since thenreporting that hundreds of people they demonstrated in front of the military headquarters of Tel Avivto then reach the intersection of via Kaplanone of the main arteries of the city, blocking the street. The demonstrators wave signs con i nomi not Photo of many other hostages. They ask for a immediate agreement for the return home of the hostages held in the Strip, shouting “not, not“.

The IDF announcement – which shook the country at the beginning of Shabbat – came a few hours after the news of the recovery of the bodies of three other hostages died a Gaza in captivity. The first one was called Elya Toledoa 28-year-old French-Israeli captured by militiamen at the music festival in rhyme together with his girlfriend Mia Scheme, freed last month as part of the truce and exchange of Palestinian hostages and detainees. The other two are Nik Beizer e Ron Sherman (also with Argentine citizenship) both soldiers Of 19 years stationed in a base near the Strip. According to estimates, they are less than 130 the hostages remaining in captivity.

Meanwhile the war is moving on further and further south: The army said it attacked Hamas targets a Rafah, on the border between Gaza and Egypt. In the raids – according to the IDF – military posts, weapons warehouses, command operations rooms and watchtowers of the Islamic faction were targeted. The fact is that the attacks generated the panic among displaced of the area that have gathered even more in the center of Rafah hoping to get there safe. The humanitarian situation is dramatic and Israel has announced at least the reopening of the crossing Kerem Shalom.

