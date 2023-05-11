Gaza: new Israeli raids, another Jihad leader killed – Middle East

news-txt”>

Israel eliminated a Palestinian Islamic Jihad military leader before dawn tonight in a new attack in the Gaza Strip that also claimed two more lives, according to local authorities.

In a statement, the al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of Islamic Jihad, announced that “Ali Ghali, commander of a rocket launch unit, was assassinated in the south of the Strip”.

The top of a building was reportedly destroyed by this latest Israeli attack on Khan Younis and two other people were also killed according to Palestinian medical sources. The victims are all members of Islamic Jihad, the Israeli army said in a statement confirming that “fighter planes targeted” Ghali while “he was hiding in an apartment”.

The current escalation is the most serious between Palestinian armed groups in Gaza and Israel since August 2022.