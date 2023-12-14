Gaza, telecommunications interrupted in the Strip. Israel attacks the Red Cross: “It has failed to provide assistance to the hostages for 67 days”

All the communication lines and the rete Internet I’m again interrupted in the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian telephone companies communicate this Paltel e Jawall, blaming Israeli “aggression.” “Gaza is dark again,” Paltel writes on Twitter. It is not the first time, since the beginning of the new phase of the conflict on October 7, that telecommunications services in the enclave have been interrupted following massive bombings. On Thursday, meeting US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant dismissed the idea of ​​an end to military operations: “To liberate Gaza from Hamas, it is necessary more than a few months“, he said. “It will be one long war that in the end we will win. I thank the American government for its unconditional support.”

Read Also

Barcelona asks the Sanchez government to stop the sale of weapons to Israel. And the left in Parliament: “Stop what is happening in Gaza”

Meanwhile the government of Tel Aviv attacks the Red Cross for the conditions of the hostages still in the hands of Hamas after the October 7 offensive: “For 67 days”, said the Foreign Minister So Cohen meeting the president of the organization Mirjana Spoljaric, “the Red Cross failed in its mission to reach the hostages, show that they are alive, check their conditions and give them medicine. Every day that passes is another failure. The Red Cross must use all channels to visit the hostages, this should be its priority,” he accused. For his part, Spoljaric writes on Twitter that “the International Committee of the Red Cross must be guaranteed permission to carry out visits, with practical details agreed between the parties. The hostages must be released immediately,” he reiterates.

After visiting Gaza I am in Israel for ongoing discussions with authorities. I’m meeting families of hostages: @ICRC must be granted permission, with practical details agreed between the parties, for visits to take place. I reiterate: hostages must be released – immediately. — Mirjana Spoljaric (@ICRCPresident) December 14, 2023