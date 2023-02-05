Home World Geoff Rickly, lead singer of Thursday, will publish his first novel
Geoff Rickly, lead singer of Thursday, will publish his first novel

Geoff Rickly, lead singer of Thursday, will publish his first novel

Geoff Ricklyknown for being a vocalist of Thursdayannounces the publication of his book “Someone Who Isn’t Me” (Someone who is not me), available from July 25.

Ricklythe vocalist of the emo and hardcore band Thursday, has announced that he will publish a first work of fiction entitled “Someone Who Isn’t Me” (Someone that is not me) and that will be based – yes – on his own experiences in an ibogaine experience center in Mexico.

The book will be on sale next July 25 through Rose Books. The story follows a man who seeks psychedelic ibogaine treatment for heroin addiction at a drug clinic. Mexico. Geoff Rickly it was based on his own experience and on the most difficult years of his life.

Last year, Rickly met with his classmates Thursday in a series of concerts as opening act for the reunion of My Chemical Romance. The group also celebrated the 20th anniversary of their successful work 2001 “Full Collapse” with a boxed reissue.

The last time Thursday released a new album was in 2011 with “No return”, which saw the light from the hand of Epitaph. In the decade since then, Geoff Rickly has made music with the groups No Devotion y United Nations.

