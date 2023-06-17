Home » Gerard Alegre (The Last Neighbor) directs the clip for “Matadora”
Gerard Alegre (The Last Neighbor) directs the clip for “Matadora”

Gerard Alegre and his crew present this new song that deals with “an obsession that ends in a frustration that only leads to obsession”. They do it practically celebrating the project’s ten-year career and anticipating what will be Alegre’s fourth album.

“Matadora” has been recorded in Barcelona in May, produced by Innercut and his own Gerard and published by Maracas House. She is born and grows willing to fool us with the contrast of rhythmic joy and her defeatist message. With guitars directly inherited from country and at full speed, “Matadora” sounds like one of those songs that will make us vibrate a lot at Catalan concerts.

After their successful spring tour of Spain and Mexico, El Último Vecino wastes no time directing us –with songs like “Matadora”, “Demasiado” or “La vereda de la puerta de atrás– towards a fourth album that, without a doubt, , it will make us have a great time.

“Matadora is ‘Mapache’, our black cat who was born the last of seven siblings and that’s why she was small. I wrote ‘Matadora’ for her when Luso, her life partner whom she had known almost since she was born, died. There will already be a song for Luso, but for now here is Matadora,” says Gerard.

