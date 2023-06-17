Home » Italgas, 7.9 billion strategic plan. Focus on green and digital transition
Italgas, 7.9 billion strategic plan. Focus on green and digital transition

by admin
Italgas, 7.9 billion strategic plan. Focus on green and digital transition

Paolo Gallo, Chief Executive Officer of Italgas

Italgas presents the 2023-2029 strategic plan. Ready 7.8 billion for investments

Il Italgas plan 2023-2029 envisages “total investments of 7.8 billion euros mainly dedicated to interventions for the development of gas distribution assets and activities in Italy and Greece, to energy efficiency activities and to development in the water sector. In this sector, after the acquisition agreements Veolia assets recently announced, the Group expects to seize further growth opportunities”.

The context continues to be strongly conditioned by the effects of the war in Ukraine; the EU with the REPOWEREU has traced a path – aimed at guaranteeing the achievement of the objectives of diversification of sources, energy security, decarbonisation of consumption and economic competitiveness of companies – which leverages renewable gases (biomethane and hydrogen) ed energy efficiency. In particular, biomethane e hydrogen these are the sources that by 2030 will have to replace around 50% of the Russian imports of natural gas into the EU (around 70 of the 155 billion cubic meters in 2021).

