German police have arrested an army official accused of spying for Russia

German police arrested a German military official in Koblenz, Germany on Wednesday, accused of spying for Russia. The man is a German national known by the name of Tomas H. and is an employee of the German government agency that deals with the equipment of the German army, the Undesamt für Ausrüstung, Informationstechnik und Nutzung der Bundeswehr (BAAINBw).

Second the federal prosecutor’s office the man is “strongly suspected” of having worked for a foreign intelligence service, it is not clear which: starting from last May he would have gotten in contact, on his own initiative, with the Russian consulate in Bonn and the Russian embassy in Berlin, offering to cooperate with them. He would then have passed on to them some information that he was in possession of due to his position, but it is not known in detail what. Searches were also ordered at his home and office. In the last two years there have been more arrests in Germany of people accused of spying for Russia.

