Germany, Latest Generation activists attacked and run over by a truck driver during a roadblock

In Germania, some truckers and motorists reacted violently to the latest roadblocks organized by activists Last generation to protest the inaction of governments in tackling the climate crisis. On July 12, a lorry driver attacked and invested, without serious consequence, an activist. During another demonstration, environmentalists were dragged to the side of the road and attacked by several motorists

The article Germany, last generation activists attacked and run over by a truck driver during a roadblock comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

