The German cabinet has approved a document with the guidelines of the law on the liberalization of cannabis in Germany. This provides that you can be in possession of a quantity of the substance, not exceeding 30 grams, for personal recreational use.
“The drug policy must be changed”, said the Minister of Health, Karl Lauterbachat a press conference in Berlin.
