2022-10-25 20:43:02 Source: Fast Technology Author: Snowflake Editor: Snowflake Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

October 25, Hunan. The woman posted a video of cooking on behalf of the cook, which attracted heated discussions among netizens. She went to the door to cook and cook for her, and she cooked a table of dishes in total. Netizens wondered how to charge.

Many netizens said that this new service is very good,Ms. Zhang exposed the charging standard: 66 yuan for four dishes and one soup, 88 yuan for six dishes and one soup, 128 yuan for 10 dishes, 148 yuan for 12 dishes, clean the kitchen, add 10 yuan for washing dishes, and buy vegetables for free.

She said that most of the orders she received were from young people, and she sometimes gave them birthday parties. “It is more cost-effective to invite a chef than a restaurant. It is delicious and hygienic.”

After reading it, many netizens said that it is indeed a good deal. It is expensive to eat outside if you are not clean. If you eat at home, you are too lazy to do hygiene or do not know how to do it. It is solved when you come to the door. A must for lazy people.

Regarding such innovations, many netizens said that the people today are really too powerful, and the business opportunities are simply too well captured, and they still capture the hearts of young people.

