today,Lenovo launched the new moto X40, with the second-generation Snapdragon 8 processor, 165Hz four-curved color screen, 125W wired flash charging and the new myui 5.0 and other top-notch configurations.starting at 3399 yuan.

Now this new phone has come to our evaluation room, here is a photo tour for you.

The moto X40 rear camera module adopts a one-piece non-porous four-curved surface design, which is derived from the natural aesthetics inspired by the surface tension of water droplets.

The new product also brings a twelve-fold variation of Gaussian curvature body, adding a total of 12 edge positions including the front, back and rear camera modules, all of which are rounded and exquisitely curved like pebbles. It is supplemented by velvet AG 2.0 process, which brings excellent texture and look and feel.

The moto X40 is equipped with a 6.7-inch 165Hz high-brush OLED large screen, which supports multi-scene up to 120Hz frame rate intelligent self-adaptationAt the same time, it is adapted for games such as “Running Kart” and “New Swordsman”. Turn on the global 165Hz mode to get a smooth gaming experience with full firepower.

It supports 100% DC dimming and anti-screen flicker throughout the whole process, as well as 4K HDR10+ imaging system + 10bit color management and Dolby Vision certified video playback, both in terms of richness of color and smooth transition between light and dark.

In terms of battery life, the moto X40 has a built-in 4600mAh large capacity, and is also equipped with a 125W flash charging head, which can charge 50% in 7 minutes. It also supports 15W wireless charging and up to 15W reverse charging.