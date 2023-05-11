Germany, shots in a Mercedes factory: one dead

BERLIN – One person was killed and three injured by gunfire at a manufacturing plant in Mercedes Benz in Southern Germanythe Bild newspaper reported on Thursday, quoting a police spokesman. One person was arrested and emergency responders were at the scene at Factory 56’s Sindelfingenn, which assembles the S-Class modelBild said.

“One person was killed, one seriously injured. The background is not yet clear,” said the police spokesman, quoted by the newspaper.

Police on Twitter confirmed that an operation was underway at the plant, but did not mention any victims. They weren’t immediately available for further comment.

Mercedes confirmed that an accident had occurred at the plant and that it had been in contact with the authorities, without elaborating. “We are in contact with the authorities and are trying to clarify the facts. The safety of the employees comes first,” the company said in a statement. After receiving a call, the police cordoned off the entire industrial site, and ambulances and assistance services, including two helicopters, were dispatched to the scene