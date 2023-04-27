Germany, the AfD surpasses the Greens in the polls. No to the transition, no to the increase in debt and no to arms in Kiev: thus the ultra-right has been reborn

Of course transition ecologicalfor the Germans the lighthouse has returned to being theausterity. After a year of war between Russia and Ukrainecon an inflation galloping and weak economic development, almost two thirds of the population in Germania ask the government to to spend lessto be frugal again. It is the result of the survey commissioned by He does at the institute Allensbachwhich certifies how recent events have distorted German public opinion, drastically shifting it to right. According to the voting intentions, in fact, theAlternative for Germany arrived at 16 percentsurpassing in the polls i Verdi, stopped at 15%. The overtaking had already been certified by the institution on Sunday But: in the survey carried out for the Bild, the AfD reached 16%, while the second party of the government coalition fell to 14.5%. It’s a confirmation: the ultra-right today is there third political force of Germany.

How did we get to this point, only a year and a half after the election that had sanctioned the end of the Merkel era by bringing the Spd Of Olaf Scholz together with Verdi (and to liberals)? The economic situation, a reflection of the conflict triggered by Vladimir Putin at the gates of Europe, blew up the differences within a fragile coalition, due to the presence of the FDP. The liberals of the hawk Christian Lindnerwho after choosing to enter the government have had a consensus crisisfor a few months now they have begun to play the role of the third wheel, bringing Germany to the brink of a government crisis. The rhetoric of the Greens as “the party of the bans“, of unbridled environmentalism. The liberals have fueled the controversy over the controversial ban on ai oil and gas heating, on the shutdown of nuclear power plants, on green investments that increase German public spending. And in Europe they played it themselves, getting the green light for synthetic fuels (e-fuel) and fighting for greater rigidity of the new rules of the Stability Pact.

It worked. For Allensbach the FdP is al 7,5%for Insa it ranks at 9: in any case, both surveys certify the earnings of one percentage point compared to a month ago. The government’s extreme litigation instead penalized the SPD and the Greens: i social democrats they are now sailing around the 20%further and further away from Cdu which is rather close to 30 percent. The Greens have registered for But the worst result of the last 14 months, seeing themselves overtaken precisely by the AfD. And so the coalition in government has lost the majority of support in the country. The ultra-right has grown exponentially – at the polls in September 2021 it had collected just over 10% – riding, in the economic sphere, the same themes of the liberals (but with the strength of being in opposition). No more new taxes, no more public spending. Furthermore, he has never given up on his identity battle, the one against the migrantsto which he added the total opposition to thesending arms to Ukraine. Alternative für Deutschland and Die Linke are the two parties openly aligned for no to military aid: the extreme left though it doesn’t seem to helpgiven that the polls don’t give it more than 5% of the votes.

The ultra-right, on the other hand, had the opportunity to unite the fears of the Germans for the effects of war with theirs atavistic fear for theinflation. And to throw these two issues against the investments for the environment that the Greens continue to propose, demanding more flexibility in the budget and an increase in taxes. Arguments that tickle not only the historic AfD electorate, but also the German voter who lives far from modernity of big cities. L’ultra skill is thus preparing to face a 2024 that includes three crucial electoral appointments: the elections in Saxony, Thuringia e Brandenburg. I am three countries dell’East, where the AfD has always garnered the vast majority of its votes. The polls could return a shocking result in favor of a party that has so far always remained outside the perimeter of government alliances, in Berlin as in the Länder. But further growth in the polls could also distort this red line, which in its time Angela Merkel he had plotted for hers as well Cdu. But now he is at the helm of the conservatives Friedrich Merzthe man of the right turn.