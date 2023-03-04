The duo Guadalupe Plate returns to the music scene after five years to launch his new advance “En mi tumba”, the first single from his new CD that will come out to Begginings of may of this same year.

Guadalupe Plata returns to music after almost six years since her last exclusive work –in 2021 they released an album with Mike Edison– and, they return to their origins recovering the original duo formation of the band. They come back strong with their new single “En Mi Tumba”, the first preview of their next album that will be released this May.

The song explains as an epitaph a story about a soul in pain who has died in a knife fight and whose grave has not been visited by anyone. Pedro’s vocals in the intro and the notes to which he opens the chorus are not common in the group. They manage to create a song with a different meaning, like that of a less painful joy.

The introduction with the guitar and the timpani gets us fully into the song, which has a slide which can remind us a little of The Gun Club. The new discowhich will be released on May 5thhas been recorded in the group’s original city, Úbeda, specifically in the Coffin Study. In addition, it has been mixed and produced in Leaf With Raul Perez.