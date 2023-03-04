Home World Guadalupe Plata return as a duo in “En mi tumba”
World

Guadalupe Plata return as a duo in “En mi tumba”

by admin
Guadalupe Plata return as a duo in “En mi tumba”

The duo Guadalupe Plate returns to the music scene after five years to launch his new advance “En mi tumba”, the first single from his new CD that will come out to Begginings of may of this same year.

Guadalupe Plata returns to music after almost six years since her last exclusive work –in 2021 they released an album with Mike Edison– and, they return to their origins recovering the original duo formation of the band. They come back strong with their new single “En Mi Tumba”, the first preview of their next album that will be released this May.

The song explains as an epitaph a story about a soul in pain who has died in a knife fight and whose grave has not been visited by anyone. Pedro’s vocals in the intro and the notes to which he opens the chorus are not common in the group. They manage to create a song with a different meaning, like that of a less painful joy.

The introduction with the guitar and the timpani gets us fully into the song, which has a slide which can remind us a little of The Gun Club. The new discowhich will be released on May 5thhas been recorded in the group’s original city, Úbeda, specifically in the Coffin Study. In addition, it has been mixed and produced in Leaf With Raul Perez.

See also  United Kingdom, two other energy suppliers went bankrupt

You may also like

France wants to guarantee minors the right to...

Maria Teresa Reale triumphs at The Voice Senior...

The number of tourist destinations increased, and the...

Mobile phone, 40 years ago the first one...

The great advance of Foxconn: now the iPhone...

Deliver Us Mars (Xbox Series X | S...

Scientists have found that Europeans rode horses as...

Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Message to Nigerian President-Elect...

Pilseners, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

National Museum of Alexandria in Egypt | Entertainment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy