ROMA – In Germany, winter is not very mild, temperatures can drop ten or twenty degrees below zero. And reading the headline screamed in this morning’s Bild, many Germans must have already been shivering. The head of the chancellery, Wolfgang Schmidt informed the land governors that there is a fear of heavy blackouts in the heating systems during the coming winter.
