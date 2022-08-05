The UnipolSai Group closed the first half of 2022 with a consolidated net result of 422 million euros, in line with the normalized result of 424 million euros in the corresponding period of the previous year, which had positively affected some extraordinary items (the net accounting profit was instead of 542 million euros).

In the first half of 2022, direct insurance deposits, gross of outward reinsurance, amounted to 6,632 million euros, up (+ 1.2%) compared to the 6,552 million euros recorded at 30 June 2021.