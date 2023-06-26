Home » Germany, the victory of the ultra-right frightens the Jewish community. Schuster: “Consent not only in Thuringia, very worrying”
BERLIN – Sonneberg literally means “the mountain of the sun”. But the less than idyllic result of the municipals in the Thuringian district had the effect of a bombshell on the rest of Germany. And now comes the shocked reactions, the mutual accusations, the redde rationems.

The victory of the first mayor of the ultra-right Afd, Robert Stuhlman (he is, a true predestined name: “man of the armchair”) aroused the frightened reaction of the head of the Jewish community, Josef Schuster“very concerned” about the triumph of the xenophobic and anti-Semitic right.

