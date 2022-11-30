Home World Germany’s November inflation rate fell month-on-month, the economic outlook is still not optimistic_Price_Energy_Data
World

Germany’s November inflation rate fell month-on-month, the economic outlook is still not optimistic_Price_Energy_Data

by admin

Original title: Germany’s November inflation rate fell month-on-month, the economic outlook is still not optimistic

On November 29 local time, the German Federal Statistical Office announced the estimated inflation rate in Germany in November. According to the report, the country’s inflation rate in November is expected to be 10%, slightly lower than October’s 10.4%, which is the first time since July this year that Germany’s inflation rate has fallen.

Germany’s Federal Statistical Office said price increases slowed in November. In recent months, high energy and food prices have been pushing up inflation, and the situation in November has not changed fundamentally.

According to preliminary data, energy prices in November were 38.4 percent higher than a year earlier, while food prices were up 21 percent year-on-year. Higher inflation leads to a decline in real purchasing power, and workers’ wages continue to depreciate. Wage earnings in Germany rose by 2.3% in the third quarter from a year earlier, however this increase was offset by higher consumer prices. Adjusted for price developments, real incomes for Germans fell by 5.7 percent year-on-year, the biggest drop since the data began in 2008.

Economists believe that there is no sign of a complete easing of inflation yet. Cramer, chief economist at Commerzbank, said that inflation is likely to fall sharply from next spring, when gas and electricity price curbs will take effect and the impact of energy product prices on inflation will be reduced accordingly. (Headquarters reporter Yu Peng)

Source: CCTV news clientReturn to Sohu to see more

See also  Pope receives Jesuits in Nur-Sultan - Vatican News

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Russia, Putin was already persecuting dissidents at the...

London, racist questions at court: lady friend of...

Tension rises in the West Bank: six Palestinians...

Brazil, Pele back in hospital. The daughter: only...

Spain, the three migrants arrived from Nigeria in...

The EU warns Musk: Twitter must respect the...

Hakeem Jeffries replaces Nancy Pelosi at the helm...

Thousands of UK Christmas turkeys die from bird...

Hacker against the Vatican site: “Anomalous access attempts”....

Spain: 5.6 tons of cocaine seized in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy