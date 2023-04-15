Bologna, 15 April 2023 – The investigations against Giampaolo Amato they are not closed yet. And they continue at full speed on a double front: not only on what he intends to shed light on the death of his wife, the sixty-two year old Isabella Linsalatafound lifeless in the bed of her home, in via Bianconi 6, on 31 October 2021 and then tested positive for massive doses of Midazolam, a benzodiazepine, and sevoflurane, a hospital anesthetic; but also on that related to the death of mother-in-law Giulia Tateothe eighty-nine-year-old mother of Isabella, was found dead in her bed, just like her daughter, on October 9, 2021, exactly twenty-two days before her.

Giampaolo Amato, 64, under investigation for the murder of his wife and mother-in-law

The woman lived in an apartment communicating with that of her daughter and son-in-law and died during the night, then found in the morning by her nephew, the youngest son of Isabella and Giampaolo. The next morning, Amato was on call duty in the emergency room.

The old woman’s body was exhumed a few weeks after the death of her daughterat the behest of Tateo’s brother (and Isabella’s uncle): the twofold intention was to clarify any genetic problem that could have united the two women and, above all, to dispel the darker doubts about the cause of the elderly woman’s death.

Doubts that could be dramatically confirmed: the preliminary analyzes by the coroner Guido Pelletti, appointed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, and by the consultants of Lsalad’s family members – represented by the lawyers Maurizio Merlini and Francesca Stortoni – revealed how the old woman was also positive for “Midazolam and its metabolite”, with “suspected presence of sevoflurane in lung sampling”. However, these are “preliminary results, requiring confirmatory investigations”. Some time before Tateo had undergone surgery, but it was months before his death: the possible presence of sevoflurane would not seem so justifiable.

The death investigation is open and Amato is also under investigation for this murder. But the plant is still to be defined and the work of the carabinieri of the investigative unit coordinated by the prosecutor Domenico Ambrosino continues.

When questioned about the mother-in-law, the suspect said: “He adored me. We always joked that if Isabella and I ever had a fight, her mother would keep my side. But she suffered after learning about mine extramarital affair and recently she had grown colder, more detached. Sometimes I went to see her, I went up to say hello, and sometimes I called her”. The motive for this alleged gesture may have been economic.