A 77 million euro superyacht owned by a Russian billionaire hit by Western sanctions attracted 63 bids at an auction in Gibraltar – the first sale of assets seized from an oligarch after Moscow invaded Ukraine last February.

Axioma, this is the name of the luxurious boat, was seized from the king of steel Dmitry Pumpyansky last March, after the sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom, the European Union and the United States. “63 offers have been received” for Axioma, the Office of the Marshal of the Admiralty in Ukraine said without specifying the value. The 72.5-meter-long superyacht features six luxurious guest cabins, a swimming pool, 3D cinema room, gym, hot tub and fully equipped spa.

“The Marshal of the Admiralty will select the chosen bidder, but the details of the bidder and the value of the bid will remain confidential,” the court said in a statement. “Details of the ship’s sale value will be made available once the transaction is completed, which could take place in about 10-14 days,” he added.

The sale, remember the Guardianhas sparked controversy because it is not being carried out for the benefit of the Ukrainian people, but for the US investment bank JP Morgan, according to which Pumpyansky owes it more than € 20.5 million.