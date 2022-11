DOHA – As feared for days, the political rift in Brazil after the defeat of the outgoing far-right president Jair Bolsonaro in the ballot in the elections with the winning candidate, the progressive Ignacio Lulaalso arrived in Qatarwhere the Seleçao, often used by Bolsonaro during his four years with the ostentation in public of the green-and-gold shirt, is now struggling to keep the issue out of the Doha retreat.