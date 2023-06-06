GirlBoss or the adventure of female entrepreneurship ~ Badalfohmoh

“Girlboss” is the true story of Sophia Amoruso who, at the age of 22, built an empire selling second-hand clothes on the Internet. Available on Netflix for a long time, this delirious comedy faithfully inspired by the life of Sophia Amoruso is a provocative and funny success story.

I dedicate this film to all these women entrepreneurs who never give up and who fight every day to succeed. Before sharing my feelings with you, let’s first learn a little more about the main character and the idea of ​​the film.

C: Youtube/Netflix

Girlboss or the true story of Sophia Amoruso

Girlbossit is the story of a queen of the « fast fashion »,founder of an empire worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Mixing her chaotic love life with her first steps in business, her existential doubts with the building of her empire, Girlboss tackles Sophia Amoruso like a heroine and implicitly recounts the emergence of an era obsessed with vintage, self-staging and social networks. Funny, sometimes touching, this comedy nevertheless remains on the surface of its character, of which it refuses to explore all the gray areas. Intractable businesswoman, pioneer of the digital economy and priestess of vintage fashion, Sophia Amoruso is nevertheless a complex woman.

Anticipating the very contemporary taste for vintage, Sophia Amoruso founded its ready-to-wear website in 2006, Nasty Gal , which in ten years has become one of the heavyweights of fashion, with nearly 100 million dollars in annual turnover and 350 employees. Hyperactive on social networks, the young woman has extended her empire by publishing a best-seller in 2014, for which she sold the rights to Netflix for this 100% autobiographical series. Produced by Charlize Theronwritten by Kay Cannon (writer of 30 Rock) and performed by Britt Robert her, she paints the portrait, in a provocative tone, of a lost young woman, a little marginal, whose accession to power I invite you to follow.

C:Pixabay

The beginning of this NETFLIX series will seem less captivating to you, but it’s a real MasterClass in terms of business, online sales and a success story that will make you understand that anything is possible.

Lessons to be learned

TV series don’t just entertain, they also allow you to discover the professions and sectors they deal with: the hospital, the company, finance, the army… I learned from this fiction inspired by a story true, 8 lessons that will help you increase your sales and build a strong brand.

#1 – Passion trumps everything

Finding your passion and turning that into a business can be difficult, but it can also be very rewarding.

Staying engaged, passionate and willing to work hard is key to success.

#2 – Be creative

It is important to be creative and think differently from competitors to stand out in the market.

Creativity can be more important than budget when it comes to creating effective advertising campaigns.

#3 – Be on the lookout for ICT

Social media can be a powerful tool for product promotion and customer engagement.

#4 – Be kind to yourself

Mistakes are inevitable, but it’s important to view them as opportunities for learning and growth.

#5 – Knowing your audience is an asset

In-depth knowledge of your target audience is essential to designing an effective marketing strategy.

#6 – PR is important

Public relations can play a key role in creating buzz and increasing brand awareness.

#7 – Be open to partnerships

Strategic partnerships can help reach new audiences and create opportunities for growth.

#8 – Be true to yourself

It’s important to stay true to your values ​​and vision, even when the going gets tough.

So that’s the incredible adventure of a school dropout who became the patroness of an empire. If you liked this content, do not hesitate to share it and leave a comment telling me which of the lessons inspires you the most.