I was waiting for the DELUXE edition of ‘GLOBAL’the new album of Glossito, to write the first appearance in this medium of what is, without a doubt, one of the most interesting faces of the new generation of national artists, who emerged in the heat of the end of the pandemic. The man from Madrid has been able to read better than anyone the deconstruction of trap in Spain and the freshest trends on the Anglo-Saxon scene and, what is more important, he has been able to translate them into his own aesthetic codes and his own language. The result, as well as brilliant (Glossito has given life to some of the best mixtapes of recent years in our country) is intelligent and funny. It is difficult to listen to a song Glossito without bringing a smile to the mouth; more complicated still not to let out a snort of admiration. The expanded edition that came to light just a few days ago completes the work with jewels such as ‘Microdose’ o ‘Sacrifice’; and, now surpassing the dozen themes, it becomes a solid and exportable reference.

‘GLOBAL’ It is his first work released under the protection of Virgin, a division of Universal relaunched in Spain with considerable success and vision, achieving the squaring of the circle, which is to integrate profiles such as Glossito within the radius of influence of multinationals without distorting the work of the artist himself. In fact, ‘GLOBAL’, in any of its editions, as if it were trying to dispel any suspicion, is a less accessible album than most of the singer’s recent works. Songs like ‘Put Me High’ o ‘No Lol Zone’both on a production of Baby Pantera, the right hand of Glossito and one of the most talented producers to emerge in recent times, they are coffee for very coffee growers, cuts riddled with codes and without a concession to the mainstream public. TO Glossito You don’t need them and they wouldn’t necessarily come in handy. Glossito sign with ‘GLOBAL’ a confirmation album that, however, remains below ‘TRIBUTE’ o ‘Port au Prince’ in its history, two authentic jewels, perhaps unrepeatable. See also Russian media: Putin signs order to postpone the recruitment of college students into the army or recruit college students to join the army

The consolidation of Glossitoin addition to good news for himself Glossito and his team (saraut GARZI), is good news for the scene, lack of references that connect the underground with a presence beyond the street circuits. Without conduits between the two, the underground remains underground and the mainstream pales. The respect that the author of ‘GLOBAL’ In barely a year and a half in Spain (collaborations with Dano and Yung Beef, attention from labels while playing on the bimas) and his incipient international foray leave us waiting for what his next move will be. Not knowing who Gloosito is in 2023 leaves you out of the conversation: that is the current height of the artist and his music.

