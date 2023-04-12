L’Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of the United States has proposed a vast reduction in emissions for new cars and new trucks through 2032, a move that, according to the EPA, could mean that two out of three new vehicles sold by automakers will be electric within a decade .

The proposal, if finalized, represents the most aggressive U.S. vehicle emission reduction plan to date, requiring an average pollution reduction of 13% per year and a 56% reduction in projected average fleet emissions compared to requirements in 2026. EPA is also proposing new, tougher emission standards for medium and heavy-duty trucks through 2032.

According to EPA projections, the rules for the 2027-2032 model year would reduce more than 9 billion tons of CO2 emissions through 2055, more than double last year’s total US CO2 emissions.