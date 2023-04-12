Home Business United States proposes to reduce vehicle emissions by 56% by 2032
Business

United States proposes to reduce vehicle emissions by 56% by 2032

by admin
United States proposes to reduce vehicle emissions by 56% by 2032

L’Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of the United States has proposed a vast reduction in emissions for new cars and new trucks through 2032, a move that, according to the EPA, could mean that two out of three new vehicles sold by automakers will be electric within a decade .

The proposal, if finalized, represents the most aggressive U.S. vehicle emission reduction plan to date, requiring an average pollution reduction of 13% per year and a 56% reduction in projected average fleet emissions compared to requirements in 2026. EPA is also proposing new, tougher emission standards for medium and heavy-duty trucks through 2032.

According to EPA projections, the rules for the 2027-2032 model year would reduce more than 9 billion tons of CO2 emissions through 2055, more than double last year’s total US CO2 emissions.

See also  No RTX 4070/4060 at the NVIDIA conference: when will it be launched?There is an answer--Fast Technology--Technology changes the future

You may also like

Twitter boss Elon Musk gives in to conflict...

Orthodox Easter, “Women for Peace” pampers Ukrainian children

US inflation fades. Stock exchanges are on the...

Maire Tecnimont: completes the acquisition of the majority...

Japanese chip technology jumps directly from 45nm to...

Silvestri: “Paternity of my son? I’ve never talked...

Assomarinas asks the Government for a pact for...

Appointments, Leonardo: chaos to but Pontecorvo president. Struggle...

Evictions alarm, unpaid mortgage payments and unpaid rents:...

IMF warns financial turmoil will hit global growth...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy