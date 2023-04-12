Despite intensive training, the superfluous fat on your stomach just won’t go away? FOCUS online tells you how to fight the stubborn upholstery – and sport is not included.

Are you actually happy with your body, but the stubborn rolls of fat around your stomach are getting on your nerves? Belly fat is not only a matter of aesthetics, but also a matter of health.

Belly fat is so dangerous for your health

Experts repeatedly warn that the visceral fat that surrounds the internal organs, such as the digestive system in the abdominal cavity, contains pathogenic hormones. These can promote insulin overproduction and therefore cause high blood pressure and inflammation in the body. In the worst case, a heart attack can also be the result.

That’s why it makes sense for health reasons to get to grips with our fat deposits – and that’s even possible without exercising.

reduce stress

Stress in the family or trouble with colleagues at work – constant stress makes you fat. As soon as we are overloaded, the organism releases the hormone cortisol. Not only does it make you hungry, but it also slows down your metabolism

The stress hormone signals to the body that it is in a dangerous situation. That’s why everything we eat ends up as an energy reserve in the fat deposits – preferably on the stomach.

take vitamin C

Researchers from Arizona University have found that vitamin C increases the rate at which the body burns fat by more than a third.

How is that possible? The body needs the growth hormone HGH during sleep to burn fat. However, it is only formed with enough vitamin C.

Another hormone that aids in fat loss is norepinephrine. It is produced in the adrenal glands – if sufficient vitamin C is present. One more reason to have a grapefruit for breakfast more often. The citrus fruit is bursting with vitamin C. If you don’t like it, you can use kiwis or oranges.

Refuel with vitamin D

We are particularly happy about this point, because vitamin D is supposed to keep the stomach slim. Researchers at the University of Minnesota have found that people with a lot of vitamin D in their bodies tend to have less belly fat. In addition to the metabolism, it also boosts cell renewal and the immune system, which provides an energy boost.

Balanced nutrition

By eliminating certain things from your food list, you can get rid of belly fat relatively quickly. Sugar and processed carbohydrates such as white bread, cornflakes, rice or pasta are taboo; also sweets, sugary sweet drinks and alcohol.

The following are allowed on the plate: vegetables, protein in the form of legumes such as beans and lentils, non-fat dairy products, lean meat and whole-grain breads and pasta. In contrast to the white flour variant, whole grain products keep you full for longer and the dietary fibers they contain also boost fat loss.

The right fats

When it comes to the word diet, many believe that fat is an absolute no-go. However, that is not true. Experts distinguish between unsaturated and saturated fats.

The latter are bad because they increase cholesterol levels and thus the risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes. They are found in dairy products such as whole milk, cheese, cream, red meat, fried foods, convenience products and sausages.

The good fats, on the other hand, like those found in nuts, avocados, vegetable oils, and fatty fish like salmon, are important for vitamin absorption in the body and can even lower cholesterol levels.

Sleep more

How to save extra unnecessary calories? By simply sleeping longer. Seven to nine hours of sleep is ideal.

Not only do we not eat while we sleep, but if we eat dinner at the right time, the body burns fat while we sleep.

If you eat as early as possible, the phase up to breakfast is longer. If you “fast” for at least 12 hours in between, the organism activates autophagy. During this cell renewal process, the organism falls back on the body’s own reserves – but only when the insulin level is low. That’s why it’s important that we don’t eat just before bedtime.