Read for you and approved!

Valbuena/Rennar archway

Prohibition of tax deduction if creditors and payees are not named i. s.d. § 160 AO

EStB 23, 194

Beck shepherd/ master builder

The requirements of the principle of certainty for blanket criminal laws – no criminal liability for tax evasion according to § 370 para. 1 no. 3 AO i. In conjunction with Section 15 (1) KraftDV

jurisPR-StrafR 8/2023 Note 2

Bilsdorfer

The development of criminal and tax offense law

NJW 23, 1408

Bildsdorfer/ merchant

Defense against tax disadvantages in the event of fraudulent activities

DStR 23, 500

Bittmann

No unlimited ability to execute an ordered asset arrest

ZWH 23, 81

Deutscher

Taking fingerprints to unlock a mobile phone

StRR 23, 26

Dietsch / Sprinz

Does anyone get it or can it go away? About the art of handling evidence and the “small” victim compensation law

NStZ 23, 147

Dominik

Goldfinger Part II: No loss compensation limitation according to § 15a EStG

EFG 23, 627

Ebner/Röper

Structural Enforcement Deficit Related To Crypto Asset Taxation?

DStR 23, 809

Eufinger

Employee surveys – between the nemo-tenetur principle and the Jones Day decision

BB 23, 1010

Grotherr

Introduction of reporting and due diligence obligations for platform operators under the Platform Tax Transparency Act from 2023

ubg 23, 60

Handel

The innovations in the instructions for criminal and fine proceedings (tax) 2022

DStR 23, 607

Herget

Tax privileges so-called millionaire funds permitted

EFG 23, 579

Machitadze/ Figatowski

On the Criminal Forfeiture of Cryptocurrencies – Part 2

NZWiSt 23, 171

Möller

Tobacco tax law: Independence of the taxation procedure from the criminal tax procedure

jurisPR-steuerR 11/2023 Note 6

See also  Domestic Model Y orders are scheduled to be produced in September, Tesla's big price cut triggers a chain reaction in the auto market

Pretzler

ECJ: Refusal to deduct input tax not limited to tax damage caused by evasion

jurisPR- SteuerR 7/2023 Note 5

Pretzler

ECJ: No other place of performance due to tax evasion

jurisPR- SteuerR 5/2023 Note 6

Puschke/ Fat

Data transmission from criminal proceedings files to public authorities

ZWH 23, 113

Reichling

Money laundering and tax evasion – frictions (also) after the new version of § 261 StGB

wistra 23, 188

Schwartz/ Faber

The inspection of electronic storage media in tax and white-collar criminal proceedings – “IT search” (Part 2)

ZWH 23, 123

Wild

After four years, the e-evidence regulation is in place – privatization of cross-border criminal prosecution: where are the rights of the accused?

AnwBl 23, 211

Wionzeck/ Odinius

§ 370 para. 3 sentence 2 no. 6 AO – an inadmissible typification?

wistra 23, 103

