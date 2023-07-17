Home » Two more sharks seen in Spain | Info
World

Two more sharks seen in Spain | Info

by admin
Two more sharks seen in Spain | Info

Two more sharks were seen off the coast of Spain.

Izvor: TikTok/screenshot

Tourists screamed after spotting sharks lurking in the water just a few meters from the bathers on the coast of the popular Spanish resort. Footage captured the moment tourists screamed as two blue sharks appeared off the coast of Portbuoy, Catalonia, Spain on July 16. Swimmers rushed to get out of the water after spotting the sharp-toothed predators – some took refuge on a platform in the sea, while others returned to shore.

Local media report that there were no fatalities or injuries. Despite the panic after the video was shared on social media, Portbuoy Mayor Gael Rodríguez said: “Portbu Beach is completely safe.” He added that blue sharks often appear on the beaches in the municipality because they originate from that area.

The news comes after a swimmer came face-to-face with a shark after twice ignoring warnings from onlookers. A group of tourists were in the water off the coast of Gwynedd when one of them noticed a dark shadow.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:15 Ajkula Source: Facebook/Yiannis Geladas

Izvor: Facebook/Yiannis Geladas

(WORLD)

See also  The Hong Kong government refuses to renew the "Economist" reporter's work visa in Hong Kong

You may also like

David Murders “What Can Politicians Do” (2023)

Dinner in The Sky in August in São...

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang’s Mysterious Absence Sparks...

Watchmaker Swatch sues Malaysian government for removing 172...

Udinese – Between the field and the transfer...

Scorching heat and record temperatures: 52 degrees in...

Reinforcements of Partizan in basketball | Sport

Q&A between Ruffini and Salvini on fiscal peace....

Mysterious Metal Cylinder Found on Australia’s Green Head...

The Importance of Proper Eating Times for Digestive...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy