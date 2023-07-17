Two more sharks seen in Spain | Info

Two more sharks were seen off the coast of Spain.

Izvor: TikTok/screenshot

Tourists screamed after spotting sharks lurking in the water just a few meters from the bathers on the coast of the popular Spanish resort. Footage captured the moment tourists screamed as two blue sharks appeared off the coast of Portbuoy, Catalonia, Spain on July 16. Swimmers rushed to get out of the water after spotting the sharp-toothed predators – some took refuge on a platform in the sea, while others returned to shore.

Local media report that there were no fatalities or injuries. Despite the panic after the video was shared on social media, Portbuoy Mayor Gael Rodríguez said: “Portbu Beach is completely safe.” He added that blue sharks often appear on the beaches in the municipality because they originate from that area.

The news comes after a swimmer came face-to-face with a shark after twice ignoring warnings from onlookers. A group of tourists were in the water off the coast of Gwynedd when one of them noticed a dark shadow.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:15 Ajkula Source: Facebook/Yiannis Geladas

Izvor: Facebook/Yiannis Geladas

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

