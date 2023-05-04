“God’s justice will have its way”

A

Roman Trevignanolike every third day of the month, the

Madonna would appear to the self-styled seer

Gisella Cardi. It would have happened today too

3 maggioand to document the moment of the presumed apparition there were the cameras of ”

Afternoon Five” who filmed Cardia during the alleged ecstasy.

The message of the Madonna to Gisella – “My children, I am a mother of mercy – the self-styled seer reads the words of the Virgin in front of the faithful – Dear children, do not be afraid because I am always beside you. Children, pray under the cross of my Jesus so that I can open your hearts and feed yourselves with the love of God.

Children, pray that mercy covers the world especially this humanity which is heading towards self-destruction.

My daughters, by now God’s justice will have to make its way. Pray children, pray a lot, the purification will be hard but necessary “, she concludes.

Gisella’s reflection – After reading the words of the Madonna, even the self-styled seer speaks to the faithful who have arrived on the hill of the celebrations. ”

I think war is really close: it is at our doorstep. Instead, we are thinking about what is the problem of a person who is praying the rosary and is bringing people closer to masses, at least as far as possible”. Gisella Cardia refers to all those who do not believe in her gift and the media clamor that, in recent months, has engulfed Trevignano Romano after claiming to see the Virgin, to experience the passion of Christ and to make the statues of the Madonna weep. See also China-Canada, what does "Lady Huawei" have to do with Schellenberg's death sentence

My God taught me to love even our enemies. And that’s why I blessed and asked Our Lady for blessings for journalists, for those who are involved in a world where God no longer exists. I love everyone, you too, them too, everyone. I love you because God is inside my heart”, concludes the visionary.

