Friends were shot outside a house – Diario La Hora

Strong detonations alarmed all the residents of the sector cute neighborhood in babahoyoheld aboard a black Pulsar motorcycle, shot several people who were sitting outside a house.

As a result, a man identified as Jaime Perez, known as ‘Ojon’, and Alisson Acevedo.

«They were like two motorcycles, they went around and then they came to shoot like crazy and they left after killing the lords,” said a neighbor, who preferred to keep his name anonymous.

Both people were helped, however, the man died almost instantlywhile the female was assisted by personnel from the Fire Department and transferred to the Martín Icaza Hospital where she also died.

It is known that the now deceased were friends and that They lived in Jujan, Guayas province.

Agents of the Motorized Operations Group of the National Police They followed the alleged hitmen as they fled, there was an exchange of bullets and one of them died, while the other was wounded. How evidence was found a motorcycle and a firearm. (DG)